What’s the deal with guns?
Full disclosure: I own one. It's a little handgun I bought some years back and can’t even remember why. Maybe I was just curious. I went out and popped off a few rounds. It went bang, and a bullet came out of the spout.
After a couple of shots, it was about as exciting as watching paint dry. So I put the thing in a drawer and forgot about it. It's an ugly little sucker, a chunk of black metal and plastic with no artistry or engineering design. I have no real desire to hold it, and absolutely no intention to ever shoot anything or anybody with it. It's just a lump in a drawer under some other stuff.
So what is it about these gizmos that get people all visceral and emotional and spouting the Constitution? We’ve all heard the stories about sexual fetichism and male insecurity, so maybe that’s it. The other possibility for guns with high capacity and rapid fire that are designed for mass mayhem is that people with a predilection for that are attracted to them.
In either instance, the worship and veneration of firearms seems undeniably kinky. When did it become mainstream? Is it?
Mike Pfrang, Madison