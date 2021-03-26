Buy and rent camp back to Boy Scouts -- Erling Jackson

As a former Boy Scouts leader in Madison, I was sad to read in the March 20 State Journal that the Boy Scouts are being forced to sell their camp.

Madison Boy Scouts to sell Camp Indian Trails to cover sexual abuse settlement In a letter to members, the Glacier’s Edge Council said it is expected to contribute $580,000 to the Boy Scouts of America’s victim fund established as part of an ongoing lawsuit.

I would suggest the Madison area start a nonprofit to raise funds to buy the camp and rent it back to the Scouts. The Boy Scouts program has been a great place for boys to learn many skills that have made many of our leaders successful. Many leaders in politics, the military, business, our communities and astronauts learned from Scouting. Summer camp as well as winter camping helped build strong men.

Not living in Madison any longer, I challenge former Scouts to aid the future leaders by working to buy this property so young men, and now women, can enjoy what you once did.

Be prepared.

Erling Jackson, Marana, Arizona