 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buy and rent camp back to Boy Scouts -- Erling Jackson
0 comments

Buy and rent camp back to Boy Scouts -- Erling Jackson

  • 0

As a former Boy Scouts leader in Madison, I was sad to read in the March 20 State Journal that the Boy Scouts are being forced to sell their camp.

I would suggest the Madison area start a nonprofit to raise funds to buy the camp and rent it back to the Scouts. The Boy Scouts program has been a great place for boys to learn many skills that have made many of our leaders successful. Many leaders in politics, the military, business, our communities and astronauts learned from Scouting. Summer camp as well as winter camping helped build strong men.

Not living in Madison any longer, I challenge former Scouts to aid the future leaders by working to buy this property so young men, and now women, can enjoy what you once did.

Be prepared.

Erling Jackson, Marana, Arizona

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics