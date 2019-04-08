It is easy to be cynical about politicians. I suspect there may be bipartisan agreement. But our current system often discourages the best and the brightest.
That is why Pete Buttigieg (pronounced Boot-edge-edge) is such a refreshing change. As most people know by now, he is a Rhodes Scholar, a polyglot, and even a concert pianist. He also happens to be a wonderful writer, as evidenced by his best-selling memoir, "Shortest Way Home."
What really sets Buttigieg apart is his ability to solve real-world problems. As mayor of South Bend, Indiana, he has solved scores of practical problems, from affordable housing to sewers.
Many people will have two concerns. First, can an openly gay man be elected president of the United States? After he came out to his Indiana constituents in June of 2015, he was re-elected to a second term in November by an 80 percent margin.
Second, is being mayor sufficient experience? On this point, I would argue that a mayor has more executive experience than some of the senators in the race. He runs a bureaucracy, while they run for office.
Mayor Buttigieg steers a healthy middle ground between moderates and progressives.
He is clearly a rising star.
George Savage, Madison