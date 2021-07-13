 Skip to main content
Businesses must not discriminate -- Russell Pope
In his column on Monday, "Court passes on right, wrong and flower shop," Cal Thomas appears to believe that private businesses have the right to deny citizens goods and services based on their apparent beliefs.

His argument seems to be that a retail florist can deny selling flowers for a gay wedding. Should he also have the right to deny a Black or Asian couple from buying flowers? Or perhaps a mixed-race marriage?

In my world, such an action is discrimination, which can and probably should lead to a civil penalty. If you are a business owner, you should not have the right to discriminate which customers you serve based on their race, religion or sexual orientation.

Russell Pope, Middleton

