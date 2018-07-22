There's a lot of money going overseas to poorer countries these days, and a large part of it isn't coming from our government. In fact, developing countries now receive more aid from private businesses than from foreign governments.
Sometimes this can be a win-win. The businesses get a new customer base as these countries progress out of poverty, and the people there get life-saving aid and investment. However, it can also cross the line into exploitation. Companies can prey on these populations for cheap labor that will tolerate appalling working conditions.
However, at its best, this practice can be a vital complement to government sponsored aid. Even as we continue to support government aid programs like the Global Food Security Reauthorization Act, we should continue to encourage businesses to invest in helping the world's poor.
In the end, it benefits everyone.
Colton Jackson, Madison