Business will thrive on new promenade -- Larry and Jennie Larson

Taking buses and cabs off of State Street would be an improvement to help jump start businesses during this pandemic.
Let’s bring this beautiful area of Madison forward. Businesses can use it to attract people, and they will come to shop, eat and more -- with no traffic and plenty of open space.
Let’s change it. Let’s build it. People will come, and businesses will thrive.
Larry and Jennie Larson, Madison
