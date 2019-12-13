Business school can do more on climate -- Mark Starik

As a UW-Madison double alumnus, I was pleased to join a couple of hundred UW climate activists rallying to urge the university and its stakeholders to better address our local and global climate crises with significant and immediate action to lower carbon emissions.
Many UW student climate groups were represented at the rally. But the students who most grabbed my attention were advocates for getting the university’s School of Business more actively involved in this vital collective effort.
One of my own academic sustainability service efforts in the 1990s was to help organize and found a business academic organization, which now has nearly 1,000 business school faculty, administrators and graduate students among its members, representing hundreds of business schools around the world, many of whom are actively engaged in on-campus and off-campus sustainability and climate efforts.
UW-Madison has begun to address a number of university-wide sustainability issues, and the business school offers related certificates and courses. So this would be an ideal time for business school administrators, faculty, students and alumni to consider expanding their climate action efforts.
Mark Starik, Madison