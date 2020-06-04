Business is free to force masks -- Dave Watts

In Sunday's letter to the editor " Forcing masks violates freedom " the author claimed he had a right to not wear a facemask in public. He closed his message by saying "Freedom is essential".

But remember, business owners have freedom too. They are free to require you to wear a mask when you enter their private property to shop. And you are free to shop elsewhere. Freedom is a two-way street.