Business is free to force masks -- Dave Watts

In Sunday's letter to the editor "Forcing masks violates freedom" the author claimed he had a right to not wear a facemask in public. He closed his message by saying "Freedom is essential".
I agree.
But remember, business owners have freedom too. They are free to require you to wear a mask when you enter their private property to shop. And you are free to shop elsewhere. Freedom is a two-way street.
Dave Watts, Madison
