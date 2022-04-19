Business court isn't transparent -- George Perkins

The nontransparent Business Court Pilot Project came to my attention via Richard Niess' April 3 column, "Pull the plug on shadowy court project," from the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, a group dedicated to open government.

I consider myself to generally be well-informed about the government and legal system in Wisconsin. I was shocked to only learn of the Business Court Pilot Project now, almost five years after its inception.

This project has been conducted out of public view, with our Supreme Court rapidly and fundamentally changing circuit courts' democratic structure for handling commercial litigation. It is degrading judicial independence and undercutting the principle that everyone should be treated equally when he or she comes before the court.

I oppose the process and the intent of this effort. The business court pilot should be terminated.

Should the pilot be extended, then it must expand and restructure the review committee to include labor and consumer advocates, views of the public, and contain other nonbusiness stakeholders from our circuit court system. The conduct of the court and the review of the pilot must be public and widely publicized with open meetings and extensive public input forums.

George Perkins, Madison