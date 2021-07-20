Buses don't need to use State Street -- Marty Meek

According to the July 15 State Journal article "State St. remains at issue," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants bus rapid transit stations on State Street.

State Street bus station downsizing not enough for Downtown Madison merchants group The mayor sees including State Street in the buses' inaugural route as an equity issue.

She "considers including State Street in the BRT route an equity issue, saying people from all over the city and from all racial and economic backgrounds deserve access to the city’s premier shopping and entertainment district, and has so far resisted calls to move the buses off the route.” In fact, locating the two stops on cross streets (Johnson and Gorham) adjacent to State Street would provide equal access to both upper and lower State Street.

Considering her stance that it’s all about race and equity, shouldn’t the north-south route be implemented first? My understanding is that the east-west route is planned first because this route connects to more residents and jobs, not shopping and entertainment. This makes sense if she wants to fill the oversized busses with commuters.

But because many offices are located on the outer loop of the Capitol Square, this could be accomplished without putting bus rapid transit on the Square or State Street.