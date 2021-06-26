Buses are a bad fit for State Street -- Dory Christensen

I have been following this story of bus rapid transit closely because I live Downtown and because State Street is one of my daily walking routes.
State Street suffered immensely during the pandemic. Many businesses closed with so few people visiting Downtown. It appears it is slowly coming back. But it needs a lot of help.
I am against the building of the two bus rapid transit stations on State Street. They are each 50 feet long. What we need now is more space for businesses. The street should be converted into a walking district all the way from the top of the Capitol to the Library Mall. Visitors need more sidewalk space, and restaurants need more outdoor seating space. We need more and better gardens and sitting areas. We need to diversify the shopping options: more variety of stores and probably fewer restaurants and bars, because we have plenty of those.
I don’t understand why our mayor and city transportation department are so keen on having the buses run on State Street. We have plenty of spacious streets near State Street that would be perfect for this type of transportation. Gorham, Johnson, University and Gilman are all streets that would be ideal for not only the rapid transit buses but also for the regular bus traffic that now uses State Street.
Dory Christensen, Madison