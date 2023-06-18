I have been following Metro Transit’s bus system redesign and bus rapid transit process since retiring from Metro Transit in Madison more than three years ago.

One common theme I’ve noticed is people’s dissatisfaction with any proposed changes in bus route design. When I worked at Metro Transit, people were unhappy no matter if a bus stop was added, moved or removed from a route. People complained when bus service was added to their street and complained when service was removed. And I rarely encountered any supportive or positive comments about Metro Transit design decisions coming from the Madison Area Bus Advocates, a group often interviewed for newspaper articles about transit.

The city gathered input from 80 public meetings. Routes were redesigned according to input from the community, which said it wanted faster and more direct bus service. But with that comes trade-offs such as less coverage to other areas or a longer walk to a stop. Madison has grown considerably, and its bus service must change to accommodate its future needs.

Is the service going to fit everyone’s needs? Of course not. Change is hard. But Metro riders adjusted in the 1990s when the transfer points were introduced. Have some patience and an open mind.

Katie Sellner, Fitchburg, retired Metro Transit planner