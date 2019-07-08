Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and Madison officials have taken a small step but made a great leap forward in transportation with the direct Sun Prairie to Downtown Madison bus route. The bus service from Sun Prairie to Madison is the first step in developing a sustainable land use and transportation program.
Cheaper land is enticing developers to build subdivisions sprawling away from Madison and thus creating longer and more congested commutes into the Isthmus. Bus service from growing suburbs such as Sun Prairie and from Madison to Epic Systems in Verona are essential if we are to reduce our carbon footprint and have breathable air.
If 200 commuters from Sun Prairie -- of the thousands who drive alone -- switch to low-cost bus transportation, it could eliminate over 430 tons of carbon each year.
Even if the bus program proves to be very popular, we cannot expect the project to expand in Sun Prairie and other suburbs without the financial support of Dane County. Despite the implementation of a $28 auto registration fee (which could bring in $13 million in revenue next year), county officials have done little to use those funds to improve transportation.
Fixing county roads and supporting local transit would be a good start.
David Ahrens, Madison