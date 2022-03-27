Bus system isn't getting any better -- Al Rickey

Perhaps the State Journal editorial board might give readers a bit more credit since we really do get it. Consider the State Journal's passionate love affair with the bus rapid transit system. According to Sunday's editorial, "Walk a little farther, bus a lot faster," these new "snazzy" buses will whisk Madison residents to vital destinations.

The editorial says that according to Metro Transit, the "median increase" in the distance that a rider will have to walk to reach a bus is only about one block. Is "median increase" just another example of murky marketing doublespeak?

The final line of Sunday's editorial warns the readers that "complaining about fewer routes misses the more significant point that routes will be straighter, more frequent, consistent, faster and easier to use." Huh?

No, they won't be easier to use. Pick-up points will be farther away from current routes, in some cases much farther. Start with that. The editorial and the mayor's office promise "rainbows and unicorns."

Madison government has saddled taxpayers with a $40 a year wheel tax supposedly directed toward the bus rapid transit initiative. The wheel tax picks the pockets of Madison residents on something that will more than likely never serve the broader tax-paying base of households in Madison.

Al Rickey, Madison