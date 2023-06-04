She explained that Metro’s team of "ride guides" will be at various bus stops throughout the city to answer questions and help riders find the new routes. I rather think that plan is almost the reverse of what will be most needed on the system’s first two days which, will be Sunday, June 11, and Monday, June 12 (the first day of the week). I really think Rhodes-Conway's human "ride guides" will be most needed at the hundreds of bus stops that are being closed throughout the city, along the various bus routes being cancelled in their entirety. They also will be needed at the bus transfer points, which are basically being shut down -- all as part of this "bus redesign."