Bus redesign plan doesn't look fair -- Bruce McClellin

Madison's proposal for a bus rapid transit system is an idea in conflict with itself.

The city started with a forward-thinking idea: building the infrastructure for fast and efficient crosstown buses. The more recent move to redesign the entire system around bus rapid transit is not what I would call futuristic.

The mayor is advocating an obsolete model for rerouting its bus fleet: fewer bus lines consolidated on main corridors and with more walking to bus stops in perhaps adverse weather. That concept reduces the effectiveness of the original BRT idea for a simple reason: It's unfair.

More efficient, yes. More fair, no.

The modern way to route buses is through a hybrid system: buses that serve neighborhoods and then merge with the speedy BRT traffic lanes to continue their journey. Buses should not be treated like trains. Buses don't need to be restricted to either neighborhood or BRT duty. They can provide both services on the same trip. That capability, and its implied flexibility, are among the advantages of a bus-based transit system.

Bruce McClellin, Madison