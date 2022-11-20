Bus redesign needs better analysis -- Carol Van Hulle

On Nov. 30 the Madison Transportation Commission will decide whether or not to accept a required equity analysis of its proposed Metro Transit redesign. This is the final step in a two-year process of completely overhauling the bus system with fewer but more frequent, direct routes.

The Transportation Department has produced a deeply flawed report. First, the consultants who created the report did the initial redesign. Second, the consultants used census block groups to calculate the number of people served. If any part of that census block group was within a quarter mile of a bus stop, then everyone in that census block group was considered to be within a quarter mile of a bus stop. In reality, a person could be a mile from the nearest bus stop. These are only two examples.