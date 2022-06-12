 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Bus redesign can't please everyone -- Harry David Snook

I have observed the debate about the Madison bus system redesign from my Bay Creek neighborhood.

The loss of the No. 13 bus was a hot topic for weeks on the local Listserve. It’s part of the democratic process to argue for more resources in your neighborhood, city and state. But the total amount available is finite.

One of the constraints for city services is our population -- a bit over 269,000. A small city can only afford so much. I’ve lived and traveled in much larger cities where I found very good public transit options. But Chicago, Denver, St. Louis and Boston have much larger populations to fund their systems. And Chicago, St. Louis and Boston have always had decent public transportation, so it’s always been a process of adding a bit here and there.

Playing catch-up is expensive, and I see no general support for more taxes to fund all the wants and needs of every neighborhood.

Kudos to Madison Metro Transit for its thoughtful work on the redesign. And keep in mind that if it’s not working, it can be changed again.

Harry David Snook, Madison

