Bus editorial had false dichotomy -- Laura Green

The Wisconsin State Journal's recent editorial "Walk a little farther, bus a lot faster" was disappointing and failed to consider people who depend on the bus in Madison.

For those of us (myself included) who have the luxury of owning a car, our walk to transportation is measured in yards. For those who depend on the bus, adding one or two blocks onto their walk to get to transportation is significant, especially for people who are elderly, ill, traveling with small children or have a bunch of grocery bags to carry.

The redesign of the Metro Transit bus system comes at a pivotal time as we face a climate crisis and pressing income inequalities fueled by the pandemic. A strong bus system can address both.

Why are we given a false dichotomy of choosing between fast service and close-by service? What would it take to have both?

When more of us use the bus, the system is more robust for those who have no other transportation options. I urge the city to find more funds for this project so that it can be done right. The city should offer efficient, accessible service to all who need the bus, and promote climate justice and transportation equity.

Laura Green, Madison