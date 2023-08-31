Does anyone see sewage pipes hanging from the top of a 40-foot pole? How about your gas lines? And we don't see water lines way up in the air.

Wildfires are becoming more and more of a problem. Downed power lines are a possible cause of the Maui wildfire, which killed over 100 people. California has already established downed power lines as the cause of a number of deadly, destructive fires.

Can't we agree that overhead power lines are not only unsightly but a serious threat to life and property? Let's bury them and not our neighbors.

Jeff Kawa, Prairie Du Sac