Bury coronavirus in the garden -- Matthew Smith

Let's bury the novel corornavirus with gardening.

To say we have our work cut out for us is certainly an understatement now. We are all doing our best to put this beast in our rearview mirrors. We are scared for good reasons, but that should not dampen our resolve to move forward with all this energy we have.

The parks and bike paths are full of people keeping their distance and enjoying the gifts of nature, which are immune to this disease. So we can bring back the victory gardens of the 1940s. I have a poultry and vegetable farm in Blue Mounds and have been doing safe door-to-door drops of our farm produce for four weeks now and it feels great. We need good healthy food, and I love to share what I grow.

We can all put in gardens -- large and small: raised beds in the backyard or containers on front porches or patios. It's easy and fun, and the benefits are awesome. We can cut down on our trips to the stores. We can include kids by planting sunflower mazes and putting up poles for teepees with beans climbing up.

We are going to have all summer. Put up your hammock and watch your garden grow.

Matthew Smith, Blue Mound