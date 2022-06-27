Bureaucrats gained incremental power -- Hugh L Roberts

Incrementalism has been the Democrats game plan for as long as I can remember. Compromise is the art of politics, they say. No wonder we’re in the predicament we are in now.

How many times have we heard them say the Republicans want to "shut down the government" if they don’t compromise? The media establishment repeat the narrative until the Republican establishment caves. The latest example is the new gun control deal, which will do nothing to stop gun violence.

This has led to the bloated bureaucratic, highly regulated, corrupt situation we are in now. Any government that has this many "departments of so-and-so" is asking for parasitic lobbyists.

The Biden administration is an example of self-imposed destruction. He campaigned, mostly from his basement, on ending the fossil fuel economy. Now he blames the high gas price, inflation and the supply shortages on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine. I don’t think the majority of Americans are buying that excuse. His policies have been a disaster for the working people of this country.

This brings me back to the subject of incrementalism. Gradually, we have given over our sovereignty to the globalists in both parties. That's something to think about before we vote in the next election.

Hugh L. Roberts, Randolph