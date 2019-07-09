I saw in the July 1 State Journal that a plan is in the works to sell the Doyle Administration Building.
I attended school there from 1956, when I entered Miss. Frish's kindergarten class, to 1963, when I completed Mrs. Wheeler's sixth grade class. Since I haven't been in the building since, I wonder what's left of the interior I remember, such as the impressive ramp where people could walk on a gentle incline from the first floor to the second.
Buildings older than this are continuing in a new life, such as the former Kennedy Dairy building on West Washington Avenue. The name "Kennedy" remains carved into the facade of that building. I hope this former school will also remain standing in a new life, especially since the exterior is so remarkably preserved.
I also hope that the new owner will consider revealing a part of the facade that was covered up when the school was renamed. The school's original name, "Washington," was carved into this unique piece of 20th century Madison history.
John Danielson, Madison