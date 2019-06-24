Building a wall on our border with Mexico is a terrible waste of precious resources. History shows walls don’t work.
Besides, how do illegal drugs really cross the border? The vast majority of drugs that are destroying lives and boosting crime rates -- methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl -- come through the legal ports of entry along the southern border. These drugs come over on trucks, vans and cars, and on people who walk them across.
Our ports of entry desperately need modernization, and we need many more Customs and Border officers. About 50 legal border crossings are along the 1,900-mile U.S.-Mexico border. In 2018, 6.4 million truck containers entered the country from Mexico. Only a tiny fraction are opened for inspection. A more up-to-date check system must be deployed.
Building a wall is nothing more than an act of political circus. It's a terrible waste of funds that could be better used on better solutions. This is not a Republicans vs. Democrat issue. It a matter of getting the most value for every dollar spent.
Elmo Roach, Pelican Lake