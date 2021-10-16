'Build back better' increases debt -- Bob Hartwig

President Biden has been traveling to various areas of the country to promote the “Build Back Better” legislation.
He continues to suggest the $3.5 trillion price tag will be paid for by increasing taxes on the rich and raising the corporate income tax, hence resulting in zero dollars in cost. “Zero,” he emphasizes.
Financial experts calculate the true cost over the 10-year plan could be more like $5 trillion, instead of $3.5 trillion, with the increases in taxes under consideration being around $2 trillion. Do the math: $5 trillion minus $2 trillion equals $3 trillion in additional national debt.
Perhaps President Joe Biden is having another “senior moment” as he attempts to sell this package.
Bob Hartwig, Madison