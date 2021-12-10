Build Back Better improves child care -- Linda Bernhardt

The recent public television program "Raising the Future: The Child Care Crisis" explored the burden that child care places on families -- how cities and states are experimenting with new ways to provide care. The town of Shickley, Nebraska, the nation of France and the military bases were three of many models shown.
Businesses today can’t find workers, and a lack of good child care may be costing our economy $57 billion a year. We can create quality child care available for all workers, not just the wealthiest.
Since we closed the beautiful day care centers that were created during World War II when we needed women to work in the “Rosie the Riveter” factories, finding good quality child care has been a burden for many families. Many of us grandparents and family members are filling this need today, but not all families have this backup.
We have talked about this problem, and a solution is at hand. President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill has money for quality child care options. This could go a long way to help relieve stress on businesses and families in our communities.