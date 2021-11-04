'Build back better' for a better future -- Bill Dagnon

American families are under stress made greater by the pandemic. In September, 300,000 women dropped out of the workforce, according to CNBC. Dangerous working conditions because of COVID, lack of child care, home schooling, low wages and other matters caused burnout.
All parents must have the freedom to enter the workforce without worrying that child care costs will take their new income. They need the freedom to send their young children to preschool. Refundable tax rebates to children reduce child poverty by half.
Parents require the freedom to take paid maternal leave, and everyone needs to have sick leave. They shouldn't have to worry about losing their job or pay. Workers in all states should be free to receive Medicaid if they lose health insurance.
We must also work to free our children and grandchildren of the burden of dealing with an overheated planet and its life-threatening disasters.
President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan doesn't include all of above now. But to truly support the freedom of all American families and minimize changing climate disasters we must reelect those who support this legislation and replace those who cannot understand the damage they are doing.