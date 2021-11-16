Build back better deserves support -- Holly Hatcher

In the coming days, the House will vote on President Joe Biden’s groundbreaking Build Back Better Act. This agenda is the most powerful and progressive in decades and will revitalize the middle class while ensuring better lives for all Americans.
The bill focuses on improving the economy by creating more (green) jobs, funding a future for child care and education, and putting America’s working families’ needs first by asking the wealthiest people and corporations to pay their fair share.
The Build Back Better Act will benefit all Americans, whether it be by increasing access to affordable child and home care, reducing the cost of health care and expanding Medicare access, or investing in natural solutions to climate change. Every part of this legislation is meant to create a better America for all of us. Funding the bills by making the ultra-rich pay their fair share in taxes ensures that the American working class continues to grow stronger.
As a resident of Wisconsin, I stand with U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, and Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, as they prepare to pass the Build Back Better Act this week for the continued well-being of Wisconsin and all Americans.
Dane County Sup. Holly Hatcher, District 26, Middleton