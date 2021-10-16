Build a continuous bike trail from Middleton to Sauk -- Mark Allen

The addition of a pedestrian bike bridge across the Wisconsin River at Sauk City will certainly add to the biking experience. While I like this idea, I would also like to point out that a big problem in the area is the lack of a continuous bike and pedestrian trail from Middleton to Sauk City.
The current trail ends at Rauls Road and resumes at the intersection of Highway V and Highway 12. This break requires bicyclists to travel out of the way on county roads less suited for bikes to bridge the gap. Highway V in particular has fast traffic and inadequate shoulders for safe biking.
The backroads do take the bicyclists through the town of Roxbury, a real plus. I would like to see the state and Dane County work to acquire and develop a connector route, hopefully through Roxbury, and with a safe crossing point on Highway 12. A safe and continuous bike route from Middleton to Sauk City would really open up the attractions of Sauk City including additional trails, restaurants and, of course, the winery.
Mark Allen, Madison