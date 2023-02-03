Our debate about the debt ceiling often misses the mark. I've heard a lot of talk about cutting non-military spending, and a little talk about cutting the “woke” programs within the military budget.

But I've almost no talk about raising revenues to solve the problem. This is odd since “trickle-down” tax cuts have added substantially to the debt. We need to reinstate a fair taxation code.

Beyond that, to be serious about managing debt, we should support programs that offer a financial return on our spending. Money spent on averting further climate disasters qualifies, because climate-caused migrations and conflicts are terrifically expensive. Disaster mitigation saves $6 for every $1 spent, according to the National Institute of Building Sciences. And that doesn’t include money saved by diverting international conflict.

Likewise, spending on peacebuilding saves money. For every $1 spent on peacebuilding programs, about $16 is saved in military costs. The roughly $100 million cost of one F-35 fighter jet could fund several key State Department programs. These include the Atrocity Prevention Fund to help prevent conflicts from getting out of control, the the Complex Crisis Fund to support non-military responses to conflicts. It includes reconciliation programs to rebuild communities and disrupt cycles of violence.

We need to tell our representatives in Congress to support programs that increase our true security, such as climate mitigation and peacebuilding programs.

Karen Greenler, Madison

