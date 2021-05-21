Budget should try to improve society -- John Simonson

Wisconsin's Legislature is trying to run state government like a business, never mind that the goal ought to be maximizing society's well-being, not maximizing profits.
Instead of serious consideration of trade-offs among real social program needs, the Republican leaders on the Joint Finance Committee argue simply that "that's all we can afford," or they spout accounting fine points.
The state budget ought not dictate how Wisconsin's scarce resources are allocated based on the budget committee's own devices, but rather reflect the public's desired public policy choices, arrived at through thoughtful discussion and analysis by program professionals and the public at large.
I am generally an optimist. But based on this budget committee's current stance, I am reminded that Oscar Wilde said a cynic is a person who "knows the price of everything, but the value of nothing."
That could also aptly describe the current budget committee.
John Simonson, Mineral Point