The Legislature completed work on the state budget, and I am proud to say it invests in the people of Wisconsin while protecting taxpayers. It is especially helpful for rural Wisconsin, and I have worked hard to make sure the rural voice was heard. Rural Wisconsin matters.
Our budget funds the priorities of the people I serve. We put a lot of money into the things our constituents told us to fund -- roads, health care, education and more. We did not cut anything.
We increased funding for roads to nearly $1 billion, including a massive investment in local, rural roads of $156 million. We dedicated $1.6 billion for health care access and increased reimbursement rates.
Total spending for public schools will be $12.3 billion, up $500 million. We answered the school districts. We increased per-pupil aid, increased special education funding and made funding sustainable.
We included $44 million for rural broadband. UW gets more than $100 million, and $1.2 billion in capital projects. We made significant investments for water quality and funded the Dairy Innovation Hub.
On top of funding priorities, we also included a middle-class tax cut for working families. The taxpayers earned it.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green