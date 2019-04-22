When the Milwaukee Bucks picked the "Greek Freak" with the 15th pick of the 2015 draft, no one thought he would turn into a superstar in the NBA. The Bucks got something better than a superstar, they got a player who won’t quit until he becomes the best.
Giannis Antetokounmpo grew up in Athens, Greece, with nothing. He used to sell jewelry on the streets to get food for him and his brothers. The gym he worked out in was no bigger than the size of a walk-in closet with only a couple of machines to work out with.
He didn’t get the hype out of high school like many NBA stars did. He grew up different, he plays different, and he thinks different from the usual NBA player. Antetokounmpo has a mentality that has only been seen in one other NBA player, Kobe Bryant, and Bryant hung five championship banners in the Staples Center. But it’s time to stop saying Antetokounmpo has the Kobe mentality. Giannis has the Giannis mentality.
Antetokounmpo will bring Milwaukee a championship whether that is this year or in 10 years. How do I know this? Because Antetokounmpo is one of a kind.
Erik Lurquin, Arlington