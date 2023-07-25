For those gardeners who are worried about how the drought is affecting their annuals, shrubs and small trees, here's what we're doing in my household.

I put a five-gallon bucket in the shower stall each time my husband or I are going to take a shower. Then we gather the water that we usually would let run down the drain while we are waiting for the water to be warm enough to use.

Each time we do this we save about two gallons of water, which I then use to water the plants, shrubs and small trees.

Patricia M. Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove