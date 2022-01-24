 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bucket of chicken won't cure COVID -- Richard Potter
0 comments

Bucket of chicken won't cure COVID -- Richard Potter

  • 0

I have good news for anti-vaxxers who come down with COVID-19. Instead of going to a hospital to rely on science-based medicines and treatments while risking the lives of our highly trained medical providers, there is an alternative.

I recently heard about an unvaccinated guy who cured himself by sacrificing a chicken under the light of a full moon. I’m sure U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, will soon be endorsing this cure.

Should you not have a chicken, a 16-piece bucket will do. Let us know how it works out for you.

Or not. I really don’t care.

Richard Potter, Fitchburg

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics