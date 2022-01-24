Bucket of chicken won't cure COVID -- Richard Potter

I have good news for anti-vaxxers who come down with COVID-19. Instead of going to a hospital to rely on science-based medicines and treatments while risking the lives of our highly trained medical providers, there is an alternative.
I recently heard about an unvaccinated guy who cured himself by sacrificing a chicken under the light of a full moon. I’m sure U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, will soon be endorsing this cure.
Should you not have a chicken, a 16-piece bucket will do. Let us know how it works out for you.
Or not. I really don’t care.
Richard Potter, Fitchburg