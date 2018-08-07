I support Tony Evers for governor. Evers believes we should invest in people, not prisons, and is committed to making bold reforms to our criminal justice system.
Wisconsin's prison population has tripled since the early 1990s and is now at record highs. We spend more on corrections than the entire University of Wisconsin System, and we incarcerate about twice as many people as Minnesota. At the same time, African-Americans in Wisconsin are many times more likely than whites to be incarcerated -- a crisis that devastates families and communities of color.
Evers opposes one-size-fits-all policies that tie the hands of judges. We need to invest in drug courts, treatment and diversion programs. Non-violent offenders need restorative justice policies. We need to build successful re-entry programs, including employment, for those who have completed their sentences.
Evers supports fair hiring and housing practices and wants to “ban the box,” helping ex-offenders support themselves, their families and the communities.
Evers has bipartisan solutions that will keep our communities safe, stop mass incarceration and save taxpayer dollars. I urge my fellow citizens to support Evers in the Democratic primary on August 14.
Bryce Kitzman, Janesville