The mayor and City Council executed a capital plan that actually spends fewer local dollars on transit than Mayor Paul Soglin proposed in his 2019 budget. The most recent budget continues the proposed projects from 2019, and fully funds the East-West BRT plus a significant portion of the future North-South BRT -- all at lower cost to Madison taxpayers.

On the operating side, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway inherited a $9 million structural deficit. She has engaged in belt tightening and transparently discussed the growing cost just to continue city services at the same level and the declining level of state support. But BRT will not contribute more to that deficit. BRT will be implemented without any additional operating cost as compared to continuing the legacy transit system that existed in 2019. By consolidating a hodgepodge of different routes previously in the BRT corridor into a single, frequent and straightforward route, we can provide a more usable and efficient system without increasing costs.