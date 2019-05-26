Madison's Metro Transit is a great bus system that is substantially underutilized by the city's car-owning commuter residents. If we want to alleviate congestion and increase efficiency we need to give car enthusiasts a reason to abandon their cars for all or part of their commutes.

Bus rapid transit, or BRT, is not that reason.

Plenty of challenges in bringing bus rapid transit to Madison The city is refining details of an initial BRT route roughly from East Towne through Downtown to West Towne that will require an $80 million to $100 million capital outlay and cost about $3 million annually to operate.

"Bus rapid transit" could be considered an oxymoron considering the quantum leaps in the other transit technologies that exist today, and that buses still have to follow the rules of the road. We should not squander millions on BRT because the state Legislature won't give autonomy to counties to organize their own regional transit authorities. The federal government gives the states autonomy, so the states should give autonomy to the counties and local governments.

If a city or county can't evolve as it desires because of the state, then that could be considered obstruction with a touch of collusion.

I offer a big "yes" to an all-new electric/hybrid fleet of Metro Transit buses, but a small "no" to BRT, which would do little to elevate Madison's gridlock.

Adam Paul, Madison