BRT rezoning may ruin neighborhoods -- Susan White

I have been reading about the "bus rapid transit" push by Madison city management for quite a while. But I had the very unpleasant revelation last week that the BRT also has a component called transit-oriented development.

The intent is to rezone long-established single-family neighborhoods, such as mine, along the new BRT routes for multi-family developments near the BRT route, thus changing the whole character of our neighborhoods. I fail to understand how the mayor and City Council, who are purportedly working to make Madison a more livable place, can count the destruction of established neighborhoods as a pre-requisite.

The strength of our community is in the stability of its neighborhoods, and protecting that stability and the camaraderie it engenders is a strong appeal for Madison. But the city’s willingness to destroy long-established neighborhoods without properly notifying residents is a huge cautionary note for anyone considering moving here.

I would urge everyone who has a home along the BRT route to investigate this issue and make any concerns known to your City Council representative prior to the upcoming vote.

Susan White, Madison