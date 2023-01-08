BRT is good idea with bad execution -- Susan White

Public transportation was one of the deciding factors for our move to Madison. We chose a stable, residential neighborhood in which to buy our new home, and it had two bus routes into town. We used the neighborhood line to go Downtown because it was so much easier than driving and hunting for a parking space.

With the new bus rapid transit concept conceived on the premise of reducing traffic congestion, we no longer have the neighborhood line. Our neighborhood also is marked for forced density development (transit oriented development) because the city decided to run its high-density route through a residential neighborhood rather than along high-density corridors. No park and rides are included in the plans, which would go a long way to reducing commuter car traffic.

In addition, they are going to put BRT stops along State Street, probably the most iconic and biggest tourist draw of the city. The BRT is a good concept with a poor operational plan. The planning commission hasn’t listened to citizen feedback. I urge the City Council to take a good hard look at the implementation plan and vote "no" on the upcoming vote on transit oriented development. The City Council should review the negative impacts of the BRT as currently conceived.

Susan White, Madison

