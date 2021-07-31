BRT is bad fit for State Street -- Fred Berg

It seems to me that when our two previous mayors along with Downtown Madison, Inc. feel it is a mistake to turn State Street and the Capitol Square into bus rapid transit (BRT) corridors, we should take heed.
State Street could be so much more than it is. I am a fan of BRT, but BRT on State Street will pretty well assure that it won’t grow beyond what it is today, and that is not so inviting to many people. Everything I’ve read suggests there are alternatives to this route (Johnson and Gorham crossing State Street, and the outer loop rather than the Square).
I keep coming back to the 70 days a year when the busses will need to be rerouted for events on the Square and State Street. What is the planned route for those days? Is this a route that has been provided as part of the funding package? If it works on those 70 days, why not 365 days so people are less confused about bus stops. How do disabled people access the buses on those 70 days when they won't have ramped access to the bus? A lot folks will be Downtown those 70 days.
And please stop bashing State Street businesses. None of them are against BRT -- they just want to make State Street more attractive for pedestrians, bicyclists and customers so State Street can become a vibrant place again.
Fred Berg, Madison