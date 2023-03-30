"One ring to rule them all,

One ring to find them,

One ring to bring them all,

And in the darkness bind them"

This was inscribed on the ring of power in the "Lord of the Rings." For those who carried the ring, it changed them. They were more paranoid, less trusting of friends, and more interested in going it alone on their quest to destroy the ring. For Gollum, it was his precious.

I would contend that the bus rapid transit and Metro Transit bus redesign is Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's “precious,” and not in a good way.

She exhibits characteristics of the ring bearers when defending her decisions to fund and implement her “precious” including expanding the transit-oriented development zoning changes into national historic districts. The mayor claims, “I do not take allegations of ‘brushing off community concerns’ lightly." Yet efforts to protect her "precious” consistently ignore community concerns and disregard the impact on riders using multiple bus routes to get to the UW-Madison campus or riders with mobility issues.

One BRT and Metro redesign to rule them all,

One BRT and Metro redesign to find them,

One BRT and Metro redesign to bring them all,

And in the darkness bind them.

Jay Ford, Madison

