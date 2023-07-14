Madison's Breese Stevens Field will have a nearby bus rapid transit station. BRT's technology is innovative, but the station itself could frustrate soccer fans.

The United Soccer League tentatively invited Madison's professional soccer organization into its first division women's Super League. Prerequisites must be addressed before league play can begin. One prerequisite involves boosting the fieldhouse's seating capacity, now nearly 5,000. Historic Breese Stevens Field may become Wisconsin's first major league soccer stadium. Division 1 players are more experienced, have more developed skills and are among the sport's top-performing athletes.

But I'm worried about the future. Imagine thousands of fans leaving the field only to find the undersized BRT station on East Washington Avenue's median. For these folks, time will move slowly for the crowded walk to the station and the wait for a bus with extra space. Bus rapid transit is unsuitable when a significant venue needs parked buses waiting outside the gates instead.

Compromise is possible to support the fans and to encourage newcomers. A bypass station off the main route, blending patience and speed, could provide greater flexibility and easier access to buses.

Bruce McClellin, Madison