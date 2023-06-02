Brooks must answer for fentanyl death

Newspapers have been reporting on local street drug sales resulting in hospitalization and death. One of these sales took place in The Railroad Station, a Saukville tavern owned by Rep. Robert Brooks, R-Saukville. Experienced owners, managers and workers must certainly know what happens in their establishments. While Brooks cannot control what happens inside his bar with patrons, he could help them get help.

This help is found in Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget, but the GOP Assembly removed 545 items including provisions to help with addiction. Maybe allowing more for education and health care would help the dealer and victims get better jobs other than selling and using drugs.

Interestingly, Brooks suggests fentanyl drug issues are a Milwaukee problem. Wrong. It is here in his own backyard, and like gun control issues, the GOP-run Assembly cut these budget items.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, is an advocate for ridding the fentanyl problem with heavy fines and imprisonment. Not sure if his GOP ally Brooks got the message.

When automakers, oil companies and restaurant chains make mistakes, owners are held responsible with heavy fines. Tavern owner Brooks did not respond to reporters’ attempts for answers. Can he ignore a police investigation?

Kenneth Bretl, Fredonia