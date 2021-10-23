 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broken systems lead to gun deaths -- Kylie Jacobsen
0 comments

Broken systems lead to gun deaths -- Kylie Jacobsen

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.

I took issues with last Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal editorial, "Never accept epidemic of gunplay."

Placing blame on violent teens and homelessness in Wisconsin’s gun epidemic while ignoring the devastation caused by police brutality is a dangerous misrepresentation of one of the deadliest issues we face.

How can Madison and Wisconsin stem the surge in gun violence? The evidence is clear: Address the root causes:

  • Promote income equity.
  • Provide affordable housing.
  • Direct funding to public services.
  • Invest in mental health and addiction resources.
  • Don’t rely on a police system to address an issue it perpetuates.

Gun violence isn’t caused by violent people. It’s caused by an oppressive system that leaves people hungry and desperate. Advocate for evidence-based legislation that addresses gun violence with empathy and humanity.

Kylie Jacobsen, Madison 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics