One idea stood out last Sunday as I read the two “Socialist surge” opinion pieces. While Harold Myerson wrote of democratic socialism, Cal Thomas never used the term for our form of government: democracy.
Given a choice between a democratically-based government and economy or the predominately authoritarian capitalism and authoritarian governments in Washington and Madison -- it is easy for young Americans to choose democratic socialism.
Myerson writes of how we Americans can work together through self-government to improve the lives of our fellow human beings. Thomas confirms that Americans ages 18 to 34 prefer, "a strong government to handle's today's complex economic problems." But he seems unaware of the basic belief upon which our self-government is based. As the Declaration of Independence explains, "to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
If Americans had a choice of democratic capitalism based upon our founding values and beliefs, perhaps young people would not prefer democratic socialism.
In an inclusive democracy that empowered its citizens to solve problems, create equal opportunity, security and prosperity what would democratic capitalism look like? Would it look more like authoritarian capitalism or democratic socialism?
