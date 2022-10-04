Broken Congress needs term limits -- Derrick Van Mell

While the Jan. 6 committee’s work might have some value, it’s really a cover-up for Congress’ dysfunction and failure. A swamp indeed.

Many Americans now live paycheck to paycheck. The average family has $41,000 in the bank, but $53,000 in debt. Let’s face it, we’re poor. The silent majority are terrified their kid will get sick or their car will throw its transmission.

And when people are terrified, history shows they vote for a strong man and give up on democracy. A political Hail Mary.

Congress’ approval rating has been around 20% for years. That's a one-star Yelp rating. I wouldn't buy a cheeseburger from a joint with a one-star rating. Congress doesn’t really do anything, so what difference does it make who’s Republican or Democrat? Red, blue -- so what.

The 24-hour grade-school shouting match that Congress has become is a global embarrassment, but the press loves it because it makes for simple headlines. They feed off people’s fears, too.

The problem is of course power addiction. So let's pass a referendum for 12-year term limits for Congress (and the Supreme Court). Members could spend two terms as senator, six terms as a representative or any combination.

Derrick Van Mell, Monona