Broadband needs access to utilities -- Dr. Justin A. Sattin

Broadband internet connectivity is now common in U.S. households. The pandemic has hastened the adoption of many services and technologies that rely on broadband access -- one of which is telemedicine.

As a neurologist who specializes in caring for stroke patients, I've seen how telemedicine has transformed stroke care by bringing specialized expertise to both hospitals and homes throughout the region. More broadly, telemedicine can improve access to primary care, mental health services and other specialties.

Therefore, poor connectivity can imperil patients’ health. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, has acted on this by allocating $65 billion to expand internet connectivity in last year's bipartisan infrastructure bill. But to achieve full nationwide connectivity, lawmakers need to address a critical impediment -- access to utility poles.

Extending broadband internet access to all Americans will require that internet service providers have access to these poles. But internet providers usually do not own the poles. They must first be granted access by the local co-ops, electrical companies and other utilities. Disputes over pole maintenance and replacement costs result in long permitting delays. Meanwhile, many Wisconsin residents remain without the connectivity they need for access not only to health care.

I urge Sen. Baldwin to help fix our outdated permitting system, and allow the infrastructure law to achieve its objective for broadband access across Wisconsin and the nation.

Dr. Justin A. Sattin, Madison