Deploying broadband is an issue that generates strong bipartisan support in our nation’s capital. In May, the entire Wisconsin congressional delegation came together seeking Federal Communications Commission action on better broadband mapping, which will lead to more efficient broadband investments.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, led the delegation in sending a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. Sen. Johnson was joined by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Reps. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee; Sean Duffy, R-Wausau; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay; and Bryan Steil, R-Janesville.
The Wisconsin delegation agrees that creating broadband maps using validated data and standardized methods of granular reporting will be essential to ensuring resources go to the neediest communities, and that universal service is available throughout America. In the interest of effectively allocating federal resources to unserved communities, the delegation urged the FCC to take immediate action to improve its broadband maps.
Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association members sincerely appreciate the support of the entire Wisconsin delegation on this important issue. Wisconsin needs granular and accurate broadband maps to guarantee scarce public and private sector funds are efficiently targeting our remaining unserved residents. We need the FCC to take action toward this goal as soon as possible.
Bill Esbeck, Madison, WSTA executive director