Bringing a gun to a riot isn't wise -- Valerie Leffler

If you go bird watching you take binoculars. If you go mushroom hunting you take a sack or two. To go deer hunting you take a gun.
If you Google what to take to protect your property during a riot, five tips are given: Have an emergency kit ready. Have an evacuation plan. Follow police updates. Keep your vehicle ready to use. Close your business and remove employees.
I couldn’t find any suggestion to "take a gun, especially an assault rifle, to protect businesses," which is what Kyle Rittenhouse did.
If you take a gun somewhere, even if you really hope you don’t need it, the fact that you brought your gun means somewhere in the back of your mind you are prepared to use it.
Valerie Leffler, Richland Center