 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bringing a gun to a riot isn't wise -- Valerie Leffler
0 comments

Bringing a gun to a riot isn't wise -- Valerie Leffler

  • 0

If you go bird watching you take binoculars. If you go mushroom hunting you take a sack or two. To go deer hunting you take a gun.

If you Google what to take to protect your property during a riot, five tips are given: Have an emergency kit ready. Have an evacuation plan. Follow police updates. Keep your vehicle ready to use. Close your business and remove employees.

I couldn’t find any suggestion to "take a gun, especially an assault rifle, to protect businesses," which is what Kyle Rittenhouse did. 

If you take a gun somewhere, even if you really hope you don’t need it, the fact that you brought your gun means somewhere in the back of your mind you are prepared to use it.

Valerie Leffler, Richland Center

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics